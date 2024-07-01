Decision made on Olympic silver medallist hopes for Paris

One of Wagga's rare Olympic medallists has been denied a chance to go one better in the Paris Games.
Former Cavaliers player Dylan Martin has missed selection in the Kookaburras squad to compete in Paris later this month.
Hockey Australia released the team selection via their website on Monday.
The 27-year-old debuted with the national team in May 2021 before earning selection in the Olympic side bound for Tokyo two months later, where he won a silver medal.
He has made 28 appearances with the team but has fallen out of favour for national representation.
Missing selection in the 2022 Commonwealth Games squad, Martin has focused his efforts on his position within NSW Pride in the Hockey One league.
Martin's last Kookaburra's appearance was in June 2023 against France in Paris.
Not invited to play during the Olympic preparations this year, or as part of the 2024 squad, his chances of Paris selection were slim.
The Kookaburras begin their Olympic campaign against Argentina on July 27, while the Hockeyroos play South Africa on July 28.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.