Wagga Liberals also snubbed in Speakman's visit: branch president

It wasn't just Wagga Nationals snubbed by the state Opposition leader in the visit that could be the catalyst for the Coalition to break as local Liberals say a request to meet with their party leader also fell on deaf ears.
NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman visited Wagga last week, without informing Nationals MLC Wes Fang, who took to Facebook to air his grievances.
A back-and-forth ensued, resulting in Mr Speakman terminating Mr Fang from his appointments as Shadow Assistant Minister for police and emergency services, regional NSW, and agriculture and natural resources on Friday evening.
Nationals Party leader, Dugald Saunders, was invited to nominate another Nationals MP to fill the vacated positions, however he responded late on Friday by issuing a statement which said Mr Speakman's attempt to remove the MLC amounted to nothing.
The state's Liberal MPs will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the future of the Coalition, which has been left hanging in the balance.
Wagga Liberal branch president Rob Sinclair said he doesn't want to see any disputes or falling out with the party's coalition partner.
"We're both conservatives and we should both be working together to win the election," he said.
"I just feel that maybe this thing's gone a little bit too far and I don't think that's a good thing.
"I just don't want this to go too big and threaten our coalition."
CSU professor of political science, Dominic O'Sullivan, said this feud was not good for the two parties.
"I think it'd be enormously significant if it caused the Liberals to terminate the Coalition agreement," he said.
"The Liberals and the Nationals do need one another, and they need to show the public that they can work together.
"At the moment, they're showing the public the opposite."
Wagga MP Joe McGirr, who had invited Mr Speakman to Wagga to discuss the city's positive works and issues the community was facing, said it was a "fact-finding tour" for the visiting MP.
Mr Speakman told The Daily Advertiser his focus was on the issues that matter to the people of NSW and specifically to Wagga.
Despite this, Mr Sinclair somewhat agreed with Mr Fang's now-deleted comments.
"Wes' viewpoint is that if ... a senior member of the Coalition is coming down here, then we should be informed and I honestly see his point," he said.
Mr Fang wasn't the only one in Wagga Mr Speakman didn't meet with, as Mr Sinclair had requested a meeting with the Opposition Leader.
"I sent him an email and I asked him if he could have a little bit of spare time for ... a quick meeting with me and the vice-president of our branch," he said.
"I particularly wanted to discuss a piece of policy, which I think is really important and would be very good for the opposition, opposition leader and Liberals to run with.
"I received no reply to that email. So I'm also disappointed."
Mr O'Sullivan said the Liberals believe the Nationals have more to lose out of this feud.
"If that's true, I think they'll be playing it pretty hard," he said.
"I think they'll probably want the Coalition to stay together, but perhaps more on their terms than on what the Nationals say they want."
Mr Sinclair hopes the Tuesday meeting in Sydney will result in the Coalition remaining together.
"It should be back to normal, but any senior execs or senior politicians that are coming to a different area, and if the president of that particular branch asks for a meeting, I think they should at least reply," he said.
"If there's a sitting member in that electorate, then I think it's incumbent on those people, again, to let that person know that they'll be visiting the area."
A sooner resolution will be important with Mr Sullivan believing voters would likely forget about the whole ordeal.
"The risk is if it goes on and becomes a distraction, then that's when voters will start to notice," he said.
"Voters don't like to see political parties focusing on themselves and this is very much what this is about.
"But it needs to go on for a little while yet and get a little bit more intense for voters to start noticing. So they've got a bit of time to sort it out, but probably not too much."
