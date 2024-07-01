Kill the boredom: what's on in Wagga this school holidays to keep kids busy

From chocolate making, to pottery, to sports classes and light shows, there is plenty on offer these school holidays to keep the kids active and creative in Wagga.
Zac Maloney is the club manager at the Wagga PCYC and says they will be running four activities a day, every day, during the two week break.
"We'll put them through some morning games, some group games and then break off into smaller groups to go around and do the first rotation of an activity," Mr Maloney said.
"Our [activities] are heavily sport based, but these last couple of terms we've added in some crafts, so there's a little bit of something for everyone.
"Our most popular days are any day we do Nerf wars, we set up a bunch of gymnastic equipment, we give the kids a few Nerf guns and they have a blast.
"Because it is the Olympics coming up, we've got a whole day dedicated to the Olympics, where we'll come in and we'll compete in different activities and the kids get to choose and set up their own sports."
The classes are targeted at kids aged between five and 14 with each day costing $53, however Mr Maloney says that the cost of living is having an impact on numbers this year.
"We're looking at trying to make discounts for more days you've booked, to make it more cost-effective for parents," Mr Maloney said.
"I don't think the cost of living is going to slow down anytime soon, but there needs to be some aid, especially for the parents who are working full time."
Those looking for something more creative and hands on can consider keeping entertained with a pottery class at North Shore Studios.
Practising artist and studio owner Rachelle Mascini will share her knowledge with the next generation of Michelangelos, running activities on Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the two weeks.
"They [classes] run for two hours each, I fire them and they come back and get them when they're finished... they are getting expert tuition from myself," Ms Mascini said.
"This is the real thing that gets glazed and fired, there's not many places out there that do that, so it's kind of almost a unique experience in Wagga for kids to try."
Each class has a maximum of eight spots and comes with a $75 price tag, that includes all the materials and firing.
She has fully booked out one of the primary aged groups, with plenty of spots still available for the teenager classes.
"If you've got some teenagers out there that are really into art and they wanna do something really creative and original then this is a thing for them," she said.
"There's nothing like sticking your hands into some clay and get that tactile, squishy feeling, and it's so easy manipulate and to make impressions in, it's just fabulous stuff.
"It brings out the creative side of the kids and then they might want to go home and do some more art, and that's all very therapeutic for them as well."
Up for a day trip? The Junee Chocolate and Liquorice Factory will be running their ever popular freckle-making classes from 9am to 3pm every day.
Rhiannon Druce works at the factory and says there is no need to pre-book for the sessions, with adults welcome to get just as involved as the kids.
"It's just $5 per freckle plate and you can make as many as you want within your visit," Ms Druce said.
"You can be as spontaneous or as organised as you want with the school holidays and turn up and create a chocolate, then dine in our restaurant and have a hot chocolate and really immerse yourself.
"Adults, just the same as kids get so excited when they come and create a chocolate, whether they share it with anyone or whether they eat it themselves in the car themselves, it's still a fun experience."
The first weekend of the school holidays happens to coincide with World Chocolate Day on July 7, Ms Druce says the factory will be running rocky road classes for one day only.
"They get to add marshmallows and products in and mix it with their hands, so it's an elevated experience from your standard freckle making."
"That's another fun thing for people that are regularly coming out and making freckles and want to do something different."
There is plenty more around to keep the kids entertained during the two week break, Wagga's Festival of W begins on July 6 and runs throughout the school holidays, boasting a lights show and ice skating rink at the Wollundry Lagoon every night.
