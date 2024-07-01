'We are just lucky': Residents act quick to keep pub doors open

Uranquinty residents have jumped into action to keep the doors open at their local watering hole.
The search for a new lessee is under way after the pub suddenly found itself without an operator late last month.
The doors only closed for a couple of days, with previous venue managers Marie Fortington and Nick Byrne-Quinn stepping up to keep the beloved 'Quinty Hotel open.
Owner Hannah Middleton said they are thankful for the former venue managers who jumped into action when they heard the pub needed a hand.
"We are just lucky we have Marie and Nick who have been able to jump back on board and keep it operating," Ms Middleton said.
"At this stage it is only our bar operating, we're not sure when the kitchen will be back open again.
"We're doing our best to keep our doors open.
"We don't want to see it shut and the community has seen it shut before when we were doing our renovations so I think they've seen how important it is to them."
Regular punter Peter Clifford said many groups and events rely on the Uranquinty Hotel and are hopeful the pub will be taken into good hands.
Mrs Fortington and Mr Byrne-Quinn have sought three staff members who put their hands up for work after hearing of the closure and will help get the pub thriving until the owners can secure full time management.
"For smaller towns, its that hub for everyone to come together whether it be for events or to catch up for drinks after work," Ms Middleton said.
"It's a place for food and drink but it's also that sense of community.
"For something like this, it is your bread and butter and if the locals feel like they can't go to their local watering hole they're going to go elsewhere and towns like Uranquinty need that support."
If done the right way, Ms Middleton said there is an opportunity there to make some money.
"There are options for leasing available," she said.
"We're after somebody who has had experience in the industry.
"It would be good for an operator who is willing to put in the hours.
"If you're doing them yourself you have a good option to make some money but if you have other people do it it will obviously be more costly."
Those interested in taking over management can contact broker Nick Tinning at 0417 252199.
