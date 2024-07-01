Fire in Wagga gym bathroom prompts flood of calls to triple zero

Emergency services descended on a central Wagga street on Saturday after a fire ignited at a popular gym.
Fire and Rescue NSW and police were called Morgan Street, Wagga, shortly after 7pm on Saturday following multiple calls to triple zero of a structure fire.
Police blocked the road off temporarily in both directions to clear the road clear as firefighters work to battle the blaze.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said three trucks responded to a fire at Workout Wagga.
"Residents noticed smoke issuing from a roof at a gym," he said.
"Firefighters gained entrance into the roof."
Superintendent Alexander said the fire was caused by an exhaust fan in one of the gym's bathrooms.
Firefighters remained on scene for an hour.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed the fire was not being treated as suspicious.
There was only minor damage caused by the fire.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.