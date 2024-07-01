Teenager charged over alleged Riverina break-in, another cautioned

Two teenagers have been arrested following an alleged break and enter and fire at a property at Narrandera.
Police were called to a property on Elizabeth Street, Narrandera, about 4pm on Sunday, June 30, following reporters of a break and enter.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District attended and found the window of a building had been smashed and a small fire was burning.
Police extinguished the blaze and the two teenagers allegedly fled from the scene towards Grosvenor Street.
A short time later two boys, aged 16 and 14, were arrested at a home on Grosvenor Street and taken to Narrandera Police Station.
The 16-year-old was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent - in company - not steal.
He was given conditional bail to appear before a Childrens Court on July 19.
The 14-year-old was issued a caution notice.
