Teenager charged over alleged Riverina break-in, another cautioned

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 1 2024 - 11:55am
Police arrested two teenagers after a property in Narrandera was broken into. File picture
Two teenagers have been arrested following an alleged break and enter and fire at a property at Narrandera.

