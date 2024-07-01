The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Magpies prepare for another test of their depth as injuries strike again

MM
By Matt Malone
July 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek captain Curtis Steele is expected to miss a few weeks of football with a hamstring injury. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
The Rock-Yerong Creek captain Curtis Steele is expected to miss a few weeks of football with a hamstring injury. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken concedes the latest injury setbacks are going to seriously test the Magpies credentials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.