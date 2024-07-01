Magpies prepare for another test of their depth as injuries strike again

The Rock-Yerong Creek co-coach Brad Aiken concedes the latest injury setbacks are going to seriously test the Magpies credentials.
The reigning premiers posted arguably their best win of the year at Ariah Park Sportsground on Saturday, defying a growing casualty list to post a 40-point victory over Northern Jets.
But it came at a cost with captain Curtis Steele (hamstring), ruck Matt Parks (dislocated knee), key forward Dean Biermann (shoulder) and Jake Hindmarsh (knee) all injured during the win.
The Magpies, who are a game plus percentage clear on top of the ladder face Marrar at Victoria Park on Sunday, followed by games against Barellan and North Wagga before a bye.
Aiken has set his sights on getting to the bye, then being able to regroup.
"Our next three weeks are super important," Aiken said.
"Obviously Marrar next week is a really big game.
"If we can work out a way to win that and then we play Barellan and North Wagga, and I'm not say they're a given, but if we can get through to our next bye and win our next three with the blokes we've got out, we'll be really happy."
With Steele, Parks, Biermann and Hindmarsh all unlikely to face Marrar, the Magpies are also expected to remain without Diessel (calf) and Todd Hannam (unavailable).
Aiken said Diessel is likely to return from a calf strain against Barellan, while Hannam will be back seven days later to face North Wagga.
Marrar are also facing their own injury concerns.
The Bombers are sweating on the diagnosis of a knee injury sustained by key forward Blake Walker in their shock six-point loss to Temora on Saturday.
They will be without midfielder Billy Toy after he suffered a concussion against the Kangaroos, while captain Nick Molkentin is also in some doubt with a suspected broken nose.
Jordan Hedington is unavailable, as is Harry Palmer for another week, while Caleb Walker (leg) is expected to miss another game.
Marrar do expect to welcome back Lachlan O'Callaghan from a knee injury, while Riley Bradshaw is available to return.
"It will be interesting to see how both teams shape up," Aiken said.
Aiken said the injuries will again test the club's depth.
"It's disappointing for our twos, we'd just started to play some good footy again and had a couple of good sides in and got a bit of continuity," he said.
