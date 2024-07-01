The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Parking blues hopefully not a sign of things to come: hot takes from Group Nine

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 1 2024 - 8:20pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New fencing at Greenfield Park has caused parking chaos.
New fencing at Greenfield Park has caused parking chaos.

Greenfield Park was a venue for one of last year's finals but in its current state that seems untenable if the Thunder can force their way into the five.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.