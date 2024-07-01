Temora to be boosted by more availability from key position match-winner

TEMORA'S chances of a return to Farrer League finals look set to be boosted by more regular appearances from key position player Riley Hubbard.
The Kangaroos breathed life into their season with a thrilling six-point win over Marrar at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Hubbard put in a match-winning performance up forward, kicking five goals in the victory. It was just his fourth first grade game of the year.
Hubbard has played the majority of his football at Temora at full-back, but has proven an effective swingman in the past, kicking 19 goals from limited opportunities forward last year.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver is pleased to be able to have Hubbard on a more permanent basis in the back end of the season.
"Things are thankfully a bit more settled and the weekends are free now," Oliver revealed.
Oliver loved what he brought to Temora's forward-line last Saturday but suggested it won't be his permanent home.
Oliver said it will be a horses for courses approach with Hubbard.
"Riley's always been a really good, versatile player for a long time," he said.
"He's so versatile. And for us, the first half of the year we were probably a little bit too predictable but now we've found the right balance where we have multiple options now (up forward) and Riley can win those one-on-one contests.
"Throughout the year, he'll come down back too, it all depends on the team and what not.
"But for him to do that (on Saturday) was really, really good and was kicking them from 60 out which was phenomenal."
