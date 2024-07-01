Too late for new tricks now, time to polish for Waratahs as finals loom

There's five weeks until finals begin, but Waratahs will be short on game time ahead of the first semis.
The Wagga-based side will play just twice before finals begin due to next week's general bye and a round 14 bye in what would have been a game against Leeton.
After a tough run through June though, time away from the field is being welcomed by coach Mark Macarthur.
Fresh off a close loss to Griffith on Saturday, the team is ready for some recovery time.
"We've had three big games with Aggies, Tumut, and Griffith in the past three weeks," Macarthur said.
"They were some really big good games so having a bye week is probably good, it gives us Tuesday to have some training and on Thursday review what we have been able to do over the past three weeks.
"Then we can really start looking forward to our games with Albury and Wagga City and honing our skill sets to really polish what we're trying to achieve."
Macarthur said while they'll always have something up their sleeves, the focus for the last month of the season will be refining not re-learning.
They'll look at players individually to see what they can work on to better improve the overall performance of the team.
Though currently second on the ladder, there is no chance for the Waratahs to jump Griffith.
Sitting three wins behind the Blacks, with just two games to play they're looking to hold onto second place.
"You're really just picking up on the details we can do better as individuals and as a team now," Macarthur said.
"It's not learning a new structure or anything like that."
Reflecting on this weekend's 32-26 loss to Griffith, Macarthur is happy overall with what he has seen on field.
Tight defence was key to keeping the game as tight as they did and knowing their opposition's strengths meant they could adjust in real time.
On the road Macarthur said while the trip doesn't impact them too much, he was impressed with how mentally the group held up to a strong Griffith crowd.
"It was a great game, it was tough on all accounts for both sides, I know this time of year there's a few sore bodies out there but both teams really stepped up and provided a good game," he said.
"We're starting to come together, we really pushed the we we're really able to push the advantage line each time which allowed us just to to keep moving forward and give us opportunities to cross the line.
"We countered defensively, we were able to hold them quite strong, Griffith can put a lot of points on you really quick if you're not switched on, so defensively we were good but we've still got a bit of room to improve."
TUMUT 88 d REDDIES 15
Tumut: Penalty 2, S Tubaitoga, M Lester, L Nabulagi, T Freeman, L Colaulau, N Ravuaceva , R Lutuciri, S Hoi, . Ngauma tries; L Nabulagi, P Losalu, S Tubaitoga, M Lester, S Hoi, N Ravuaceva cons. Reddies: D. Seward 2, S Vigor
AG COLLEGE 27 d ALBURY 0
Ag College: A Trevaskis 2, K Yelland 2, T Good tries; J De Jager con
GRIFFITH 32 d WARATAHS 26
Griffith: A Lolotonga 2, R Forner, L Katoa, S Seukeni, J Vidler tries; S Kelsey con, Waratahs: A Chambers 2, M Lucas, A Fowler try; M Lucas 3 con
