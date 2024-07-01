Man trapped under grain bin taken to Wagga hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after he was injured in an incident at a Riverina property which prompted a mammoth emergency response including a Toll Rescue Helicopter at the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a property on the Sturt Highway at Borambola, east of Wagga, following reports of an incident about 4.15pm on Sunday.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said four ambulances and a toll rescue helicopter responded to the scene where the tended to one patient.
Forest Hill residents said they witnessed the large emergency presence heading towards the property shortly before 4pm.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Eamon Purcell said a 74-year-old man was trapped on the property under a large grain bin.
"VRA crews were also in attendance," he said.
The man was extracted and taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment via road ambulance.
He was in a stable condition with abrasions to his lower legs.
