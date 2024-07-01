Five things we learnt from round 11 of the Riverina League

Saturday's loss against Collingullie-Wagga was a bit of a reality check for the Goannas who were entering the clash against the Demons after a couple of strong wins against Turvey Park and Griffith. Conceding six goals in the opening term wasn't ideal and it pretty much eliminated any chance the Goannas had of victory. The margin was over 10 goals when they last met in round two and although the Goannas have improved since that game, it's clear that the Demons have equally got better over the first half of the season. This was always going to be a developing year for the Goannas, however there were also hopes they could potentially throw up a challenge to the top sides at the end of the season. That might still happen come finals time, however they are going to need to take their performances up a step or two to be in a position to throw a serious challenge at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Collingullie-Wagga.
Following a somewhat slow start to the season in front of goal, Stening has hit his straps over the past month and currently sits second in the goal kicking standings behind Jade Hodge. The key forward was unbelievable at times against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday. He was on the end of some fantastic service, but he was also able to take some marks which only a handful of players in the league could manage. After kicking five goals in his first game of the season (also against the Goannas), he then only kicked six across his next four games. But the last month has seen him surge back up the leader board and he only sits three goals behind Hodge with an extra game up his sleeve. The Demons haven't been as reliant on Stening as in previous years to kick a winning score, however it seems likely that he will continue to excel in the back half of the season and secure a third-straight Stewart Fraser Medal.
For a young side, Coolamon has an extraordinary amount of resilience which is helping them stay in contests. For the second straight week, a slow start saw them go down by five goals early in the contest. Last week they managed to stay with the Lions after quarter time, however this week against a lesser opponent they were able to fight their way back into the contest and eventually go on to record a 20-point win. It can be hard at times for a young side to keep their heads up when they are dominated early, however Gavin McMahon has got his side in a place where they are able to fightback from less than ideal starts to games. It's an impressive trait to be showcasing and one that will bode them well when they are going to be a serious contender in the not too distant future.
While Griffith hasn't been able to beat a fellow finals contender so far this season, they have made the most of their games against the teams at the bottom of the ladder. Their 87-point win against Leeton-Whitton saw their percentage increase to 107.69, which is actually higher than the Goannas who currently sit third on the ladder. The Swans are still in a fight to make finals, however a percentage much higher than the Bulldogs is a massive advantage heading into the run into finals. They are going to need to beat the Bulldogs and ideally another finals contender to cement their spot in the five, but if worse comes to worse their percentage might allow them to slip in if they finish level on points with Turvey Park at the end of the home and away season.
You never like seeing anyone get injured on the footy field, however it's especially disheartening when you see debutants unable to play out their first game of senior footy. Coolamon's Isaac Buchanan only got to play around 10 minutes in his first senior game for the Hoppers against Turvey Park while Jarvis Pritchett also didn't play out the game for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong against Narrandera. Most of the debutants this season have enjoyed strong first games, so it's unfortunate for the pair to have a bit of bad luck. Both of these young players have worked extremely hard to get their opportunity and will likely be consistent members of their first grade sides in the coming years. Hopefully they both get another chance to play senior footy this year and enjoy a much more enjoyable second senior game than their first.
