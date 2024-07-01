The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Five things we learnt from round 11 of the Riverina League

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 1 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE's Ethan Schiller looks to handball during the Goannas loss to Collingullie-Wagga at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Tom Dennis
MCUE's Ethan Schiller looks to handball during the Goannas loss to Collingullie-Wagga at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Tom Dennis

The Goannas currently aren't up to the task of challenging the top two

Saturday's loss against Collingullie-Wagga was a bit of a reality check for the Goannas who were entering the clash against the Demons after a couple of strong wins against Turvey Park and Griffith. Conceding six goals in the opening term wasn't ideal and it pretty much eliminated any chance the Goannas had of victory. The margin was over 10 goals when they last met in round two and although the Goannas have improved since that game, it's clear that the Demons have equally got better over the first half of the season. This was always going to be a developing year for the Goannas, however there were also hopes they could potentially throw up a challenge to the top sides at the end of the season. That might still happen come finals time, however they are going to need to take their performances up a step or two to be in a position to throw a serious challenge at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Collingullie-Wagga.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.