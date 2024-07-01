Five things we learnt from round 11 of the Riverina League

Following a somewhat slow start to the season in front of goal, Stening has hit his straps over the past month and currently sits second in the goal kicking standings behind Jade Hodge. The key forward was unbelievable at times against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday. He was on the end of some fantastic service, but he was also able to take some marks which only a handful of players in the league could manage. After kicking five goals in his first game of the season (also against the Goannas), he then only kicked six across his next four games. But the last month has seen him surge back up the leader board and he only sits three goals behind Hodge with an extra game up his sleeve. The Demons haven't been as reliant on Stening as in previous years to kick a winning score, however it seems likely that he will continue to excel in the back half of the season and secure a third-straight Stewart Fraser Medal.