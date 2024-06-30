Teen's alleged spree ends in stolen cop car chase: police

A teenage boy was allegedly under the influence when he stole a police vehicle from Gundagai at the weekend and led police on a pursuit. He was arrested on Saturday morning. Taylor Dodge's report is here.
The Wagga Supreme Court trial of the husband and wife accused of murdering Amber Haigh resumes this morning. Andrew Mangelsdorf has this snapshot of the first week of the trial and will have more updates as the day progresses.
The immediate future of two football clubs in the Southern Inland rugby competition is in doubt, Courtney Rees reports, with the board due to meet tonight to discuss what comes next after a string of forfeits.
And it was an absolute thriller at Nixon Park on Saturday as Jock Cornell booted a goal on the siren to deliver Temora their biggest win in years. Just 10 minutes earlier, the Kangaroos had a 24-point lead but looked to have blown it when Marrar scored four goals in eight minutes to level the play. Matt Malone has more here.
