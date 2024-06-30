The Daily Advertiser
Teen's alleged spree ends in stolen cop car chase: police

June 30 2024 - 9:02pm
A teenage boy was allegedly under the influence when he stole a police vehicle from Gundagai at the weekend and led police on a pursuit. He was arrested on Saturday morning. Taylor Dodge's report is here.

