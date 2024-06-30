'We're all human': Residents speak out for the lives lost in Gaza

Assala Sayara is one of Wagga's Palestinians forced to watch from afar as her homeland is torn to shreds and innocent lives killed or left disabled, but she will not be silenced.
On Sunday residents gathered at a barbecue and march held by Sundays for Peace to rally for the immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the divestment in weapon companies.
The war between Hamas and Gaza has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, with thousands of innocent lives taken.
Mrs Sayara spoke at the rally and led the march from the Victory Memorial Gardens and up Baylis Street to Morgan Street.
Not knowing when the day will come when she will be able to return home to her loved ones caught up in the war in Gaza, Mrs Sayara is taking action from afar.
"The fact that the components of the F45 jets and ammunition are manufactured in our neighbourhoods is just unbelievable, these are the F35 jets that are used to rain down the bombs in Gaza to kill and murder our children and to disable our children," Mrs Sayara said.
Among those at the rally was Zahraa Najem who is encouraging residents to "have that humanity to speak up" on behalf of the lives lost and in danger in Gaza.
"It's a humanitarian cause, it's not something isolated to the middle east. It can impact anyone," she said.
"I want people to know the extreme bombardment and injustice that's happening.
"We're all humans at the end of the day."
While residents may not be able to go to Gaza and help, they can help from afar by using their voices according to Miss Najem.
"People need to recognise the important of their voice and the collective voice," she said.
"It's about speaking up about Australia's contribution."
Ms Najem said she is constantly torn between anger and extreme sadness.
"You see amputated children, you see children without parents, mother's grieving over their dead children and it's every day," she said.
Tara Ryot has been attending the weekly Sundays for Peace Rallys in Wagga and has been creating murals to represent what the rallies stand for.
She asks every attendee to sign their name on the mural before she sews them permanently - beads threaded around the border to represent each life taken in Gaza.
"I'm metaphorically sewing us together," she said.
Ms Ryot said one voice might not sound very loud, but thousands united can.
"I'm here for Palestine, but I'm also here for peace," she said.
"This isn't about hatred, it is about people coming together for peace, for the lives lost and it's wonderful to look around a small town like Wagga and see the support that's here."
