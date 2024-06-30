On-court composure helps Jets celebrate 20-years with down to the wire win

Northern Jets have stepped up to the occasion to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary.
Wearing bespoke dresses with the names of every player that came before them, and each netball premiership the club won, the side held on for a four-goal win at Ariah Park.
Bethany New said the win over The Rock-Yerong Creek was well celebrated by team and club at the Reunion Ball on Saturday night.
But the game went down to the wire and keeping calm heads was essential to ensuring they stayed ahead until the final whistle.
"[Mentality] was definitely really important," New said.
"It was really good to see that we can remain calm and keep doing the simple things right and not have to feel rushed of pressured when we're in those close games.
"It's really good to know that for the other games coming up for the rest of the season as well."
The last time the clubs met was in round one when the Jets earned a seven-goal win.
Saturday's 57-53 game was just as competitive.
Knowing they wouldn't have an easy win on their hands, the Jets arrived ready to put a good performance on.
"It definitely was tough, we knew last time we played them it was tight the whole game until the fourth quarter, so we had prepared to have a tight game all the way through and there was definitely lots of tense moments in that fourth quarter but it was really good to see we were composed and held it together until the end," New said.
A good team effort down the court, New said the defensive efforts from Chole Tidd was outstanding.
The ever-reliable combination of Katrina Lord, Meg Reinhold, and Andrea Fisher in the midcourt helped control the centre-third.
Combating the Magpies' height, New said the team did well to keep the ball low and control their passes.
The win brings the Jets into fourth on the Farrer League ladder, a place they're hoping to stay.
After finishing fifth in recent seasons, they'd like to earn a string of wins and remain there come finals time.
Feeling the team has gelled well together as a group, New is feeling optimistic about the remainder of the season.
"We're definitely feeling good, we really want to keep working," she said.
"The last few years we've finished in that fifth spot so the goal is to finish higher, we've got that fourth position now, so just trying to hold onto that hopefully with another win next week."
The Jets' next two games are at home and New hopes the home atmosphere will help boost them further once again.
Around the league there were no surprises, with Temora, Barellan, and East Wagga-Kooringal all taking home points.
Barellan 50 d CSU 24
East Wagga-Kooringal 62 d Coleambally 28
Temora 55 d Marrar 39
Northern Jets 57 d The Rock-Yerong Creek 53
