The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

On-court composure helps Jets celebrate 20-years with down to the wire win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
June 30 2024 - 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets' Andrea Fisher in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Ariah Park. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Northern Jets' Andrea Fisher in action against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Ariah Park. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Northern Jets have stepped up to the occasion to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.