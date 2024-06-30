'When Amie was unwell the community support us': Ball to give back

A mother and father who are continuing on their daughter's mission to try and save lives after she devastatingly passed away from melanoma successfully hosted their 13th fundraising ball on Saturday.
The annual Amie St Clair Ball drew in a crowd of 262 people, all of whom were dressed in their best 1920s, true Gatsby attire.
The ball is Amie St Clair Trust's biggest fundraiser, but also remembers the adored daughter and well-loved friend, Amie St Clair, and spread awareness around melanoma.
Beautiful Amie was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma at just 20 years old after she discovered a lump in her groin in August of 2007.
In November, 2009, just a day after her 23rd birthday, Amie tragically lost her battle with cancer.
Mother and Amie St Clair Trust founder Annette St Clair said people would often hear Amie say; 'I've got this cancer called melanoma'.
"A lot of her friends didn't know what melanoma was,' Mrs St Clair said.
"After Amie passed away we decided we would continue where she left off and continue to educate and increase that awareness.
"I think that she would be extremely proud of what Peter and I have achieved, but it isn't a one-man-show, we have a wonderful board of directors, a wonderful hard-working team of volunteers, but also again, it's the support of the community."
The Amie St Clair ball was the first fundraiser the trust came up with, and it has been a well-supported event in Wagga over the years.
"I have a lot of friends and family come to the ball as well and it's a special night for us because it's in Amie's memory as well," Mrs St Clair said.
"We live in a wonderful, generous, supportive community.
"When Amie was unwell the community supported us. We formed the Amie St Clare Melanoma Trust in honour of Amie but also to give back to our community.
"We have continued to give back, we've employed a melanoma care nurse and that has been amazing. The community just keeps giving and giving.
"It's obviously very heartbreaking to lose a daughter to melanoma, particularly because it is a cancer that is preventable, so we're very driven in increasing that awareness to prevent other families having to go through that heartbreak that we have."
Four years ago Amie St Clair Trust merged with Melanoma Institute Australia with the aim of increasing their goals.
"We have employed two melanographers and we're hoping to have the scanning up by mid July."
Guests, new and old, had much to take home from the ball with 2024 Australian of the year Professor Richard Scolyer a guest speaker.
Professor Scolyer shared important insights into melanoma research breakthroughs as well as his own personal update on his brain cancer journey.
Hand-picked by Mrs St Clair, having Professor Scolyer come to Wagga was huge for the family.
"We felt very humbled we could have him come," Ms St Clair Said.
"He spoke last night and shared his own personal story and he was just amazing."
Amie St Clair Trust's Amanda Hubbord said the crowds effort in dressing up on the night just further proved how supportive the community is.
"We like to come up with a theme a lot of the time because it's easier for the decorating but it makes it more fun," she said.
"I personally wanted to do Gatsby for a while and every single person dressed up."
For more information about Amie St Clair Trust visit: https://melanoma.org.au/mia-clinics/wagga-wagga-amie-st-clair-melanoma/
