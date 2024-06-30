Goannas strike in the fourth to keep Demons at bay and retain winning streak

Mangoplah-Cookardinia-United have held on in a see-sawing game to continue their undefeated streak.
Welcoming Collingullie-Wagga to their courts, the Goannas knew they would be up for a tough match.
After defeating the Demons by just four-goals in round two, their second meeting was just as tightly contested.
Holding on for a 64-59 win, swing player Ash Reynoldson said it was an intense game.
Able to move between attacking and defending in the circle, she paired up with Ava Moller under the ring to shoot this week.
An incredibly accurate shooter, Moller is a mainstay in goals.
Reynoldson said she always enjoys when they get to work together.
"We worked really well across the court in transition and our defenders were really strong, putting heaps of pressure on the shooters," Reynoldson said.
"The game was goal for goal for the first quarter, then they got a few intercepts and were up by a couple, and we came back, then they came back, there was just three in it for a little while but we managed to push and get it to six.
"We've had a lot of close games this season, everyone's really close on the ladder, so we know we just need to do the basics and keep our centre passes, stay calm and composed."
With her shots easily going in, Reynoldson spent the game in attack and was incredibly impressed watching the defensive duo of Kate Wallace and Rio Weidemann.
Wallace was crucial for the Goannas, collecting intercepts and tips throughout the game, and never dropping her head.
"She fought for everything throughout the whole game, she just didn't stop," Reynoldson said.
Weidemann is one of two new additions to the team this season, alongside shooter Eliza Parker.
Reynoldson's ability to switch ends means she has had to learn to work alongside both players.
She said the pair have been easy additions to the playing group, with their off court relationships helping on court.
The league has now commenced the second round of games and as the Goannas prepare to play Narrandera next week, Reynoldson is looking forward to returning to a stadium.
With both their indoor games scheduled for the second half of the year, the second against Wagga Tigers in round 15, they will be well versed on the indoor game once finals begin.
"It's a different game of netball inside," she said.
"It could go either way, it could be any team's game, it's a lot more physical and I enjoy that."
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 64 d Collingullie-Wagga 59
Coolamon 73 d Turvey Park 27
Griffith 73 d Leeton-Whitton 39
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Narrandera
