Two clubs in firing line with board set to weigh up immediate playing futures

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 30 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 12:33pm
Leeton's involvement in the remainder of the 2024 season is set to be a big talking point at Southern Inland's board meeting after their forfeit to Wagga City on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Leeton's involvement in the remainder of the 2024 season is set to be a big talking point at Southern Inland's board meeting after their forfeit to Wagga City on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Southern Inland will weigh up the playing futures of two clubs, a move which could have big implications for the finals series.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

