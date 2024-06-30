Dog owners told not to let pets drink from lake as alert issued

Residents are being warned to steer clear of ingesting or coming into contact with the water at Lake Albert and to ensure their dogs also keep out as a fresh alert for blue-green algae was issued.
Wagga City Council issued a renewed alert for blue-green algae at Lake Albert on Thursday and advice residents to avoid contact with the water.
Wagga City Council Manager City Growth and Regional Assets Ben Creighton said while the blooms are in high numbers, water from Lake Albert is unsuitable for all uses, including recreational use.
"We're advising everyone in the community to avoid coming into contact with water from the lake, and this includes your pets; dogs are especially susceptible to these toxins," Mr Creighton said.
"Particular care should be taken where algae can be seen, or where the water has a strong odour."
Blue-green algae can appear as specking, suspended clumps or as algal scums which take the form of green or yellow discoloured slicks on the water surface.
Signs are being put up by Council advising people to stay out of the water. Council will continue to monitor the situation.
"We appreciate everyone staying out of the water and we will notify the community as soon as the readings are at an acceptable level," Mr Creighton said.
For more information about Lake Albert, visit www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/lakealbert
