Teen accused of stealing police truck, ramming cops during pursuit

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly stole in a police truck and used it to ram other police vehicles during a pursuit has been charged.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District were alerted about 9.10am, Saturday, June 29, to a NSW Police caged truck allegedly stolen from Gundagai being driven by a teenage boy on Muttama Road at Coolac.
A pursuit was initiated; however, it was terminated a short time after due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was followed through a number of rural and main roads surrounding Gundagai and within the township before it stopped in a park.
The boy was arrested about 10.55am and subjected to a roadside breath test which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was subsequently taken to Wagga Police Station where he returned an alleged blood alcohol reading of 0.09.
The teen has now been charged with nine offences including breaking and entering a house, stealing a motor vehicle, taking and driving a vehicle without consent, driving dangerously during a police pursuit, three counts of using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving while under the influence and a learner driver without the company of a fully licenced driver.
He's been refused bail to appear via AVL in a children's court on Sunday, June 30.
A Highway Patrol sedan and two Riverina Police District vehicles were damaged when allegedly rammed by the stolen truck.
