Saturday snapshots: The highlights of round 12 in the Farrer League

Riley Hubbard certainly proved the difference for Temora in the six-point upset of Marrar at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Hubbard, as he's done on previous occasions, was thrown forward with great effect.
He kicked five and was one of the Temora leaders to get the Kangaroos and set the platform for their memorable victory.
Hubbard had three goals by the six minute mark of the second term, just as Temora were showing and really starting to believe that they were there to beat the Bombers.
It was the manner in which he was kicking them also. They all came from contested marks and a couple were long bombs from 50 metres, or more, out.
It was only Hubbard's fourth first grade game of the season. There were concerns he may not play this season due to work commitments but Temora expect to have him available now for the rest of the season.
Whether it's at full-forward or full-back, he looks set to make a massive difference to Temora's hopes and how far they go in 2024.
"I apologise to the elderly in the crowd that had some heart issues that that stress."
Temora co-coach Zach Oliver could see the lighter side of the dramatic finish to their six-point win over Marrar on Saturday.
The Kangaroos looked in complete control. They led by 26 points early in the final term and with Marrar having no bench, they looked beaten.
But suddenly four goals in eight minutes had Temora in serious trouble. But they kept their composure and got the job done, not before bringing the crowd to their feet for a grandstand finish.
Be prepared for a Farrer League grand final at Maher Oval.
The clubs have given the green light to Maher Oval and are now just awaiting the rubber stamp from AFL Riverina at their next board meeting.
With the netball courts moving indoors at Robertson Oval for this season, Farrer League clubs were keen to look for an alternate venue.
While Maher Oval was embraced, the same can't be said about McPherson Oval when it was raised as a potential location for some of the other finals throughout the series.
There has been a lot of chatter about umpiring this year and the weekend gone again proved cause for concern.
Riverina Umpire Association's senior central umpire numbers are getting seriously tested when there are some injuries and unavailability.
This weekend there were only the two centrals in six of the eight senior games across AFL Riverina.
Some of the elder statesmen are in those pairings and are struggling to keep up and cover the ground required.
I'm not sure what the answer is. They're doing their best but the low numbers aren't a great sign for the future.
September 2, 2017
That was the last time Temora had beaten Marrar in a Farrer League first grade encounter before Saturday.
The Bombers had won their past 12 meetings with Temora going into Saturday's clash.
The winning streak started with the 2017 grand final and carried through until round 12, 2024.
Temora's last win against the Bombers, prior to Saturday, was the 2017 second semi-final.
45 - James Roberts (TRYC)
41 - Jarrad Boumann (EWK)
35 - Kieran Emery (Marrar)
28 - Jeremy Piercy (EWK)
25 - Charlie McCormack (Northern Jets)
22 - Blake Walker (Marrar), Matt McGowan (North Wagga)
19 - Curtis Steele (TRYC), Jarrod Turner (EWK)
18 - Riley Budd (TRYC), Will Reinhold (Temora)
Round 13 - July 6-7
Saturday
Northern Jets v Coleambally at Ariah Park Sportsground
East Wagga-Kooringal v Temora at Gumly Oval
North Wagga v Charles Sturt University at McPherson Oval
Sunday
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Marrar at Victoria Park
Bye: Barellan
