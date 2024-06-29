Injury a big blow for Brothers while Temora takes advantage of sin bins

A serious elbow injury stalled Brothers attack as they struggled to reel in Kangaroos.
Captain Jordan Little was at hospital before the end of their 38-6 loss at Equex Centre on Saturday after dislocating his elbow.
Brothers were on the attack and only trailing by eight points when the playmaker went down.
They didn't score another point while Kangaroos crossed for another five tries.
Coach Aaron Gorrell thought it was a big obstacle to overcome.
"We had our chances," Gorrell said.
"We weren't great but neither were they.
"We had plenty of opportunity but just our footy smarts and our discipline with sticking to what we wanted to do fell away.
"A couple of one-on-one misses and everything starts to get a bit harder.
"Obviously losing a centre and a five-eighth makes it hard but we just weren't good enough."
French recruit Melvin Quiroga also had limited involvement after struggling in his return from injury and only lasted a quarter of the game.
While it was a real improvement from their first game since making their return to the top grade this year, Gorrell is looking for the side to capitalise better.
"We created stuff and we spoke about it at half-time," he said.
"We are creating things but not smart enough or staying in the game for long periods of time.
"We can compete with anybody but to win a game you have to compete for 80 minutes, do it for long periods, stay in the wrestle and at the moment we're just not doing it.
"We are probably missing a couple of key areas in our squad but the blokes we've got there can do a job.
"Sometimes we're just not doing it."
Things don't get any easier with games against the top two sides, Temora and Young to come in the next fortnight.
Gorrell hopes Little won't be sidelined for too long.
"He's your captain and your five-eighth so a lot of stuff revolves around him," he said.
"A lot of confidence for the younger boys comes from him.
"That is footy and you have to find a way, move on with the next man up mentality and we just weren't good enough."
Temora kept the pressure on at the top of the Group Nine ladder with a big second half display against Tumut.
The Dragons only led 10-4 at half-time of their clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
However they took advantage of Tumut going down to 12 men twice in the clash to score a 36-12 victory.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone was pleased to take another victory.
"We defended pretty well and probably dominated territory, which was pleasing," McCrone said.
"We left a few points out there again but you only have to win by one to get the two points."
The Dragons certainly had more than one point up their sleeve as they made it three straight wins.
McCrone thought staying in the fight was a key to their
"We just kept competing," he said.
"Obviously Tumut aren't stacked with players this year so we knew if we just kept applying pressure we would eventually crack the ball open and I thought we did that pretty well.
"We used the ruck speed when we got it and kept playing through the middle."
Joel Kelly bagged a double to extend his lead as the competition's top tryscorer.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.