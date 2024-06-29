The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hoppers fire late to defeat Bulldogs; Swans and Lions claim emphatic wins

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 29 2024 - 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith forward Henry Delves kicked four goals as the Swans defeated Leeton-Whitton by 87 points. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith forward Henry Delves kicked four goals as the Swans defeated Leeton-Whitton by 87 points. Picture by Liam Warren

Coolamon strike late to nab important win on the road against Bulldogs

Five goals to one in the final term guided Coolamon to an important 20-point win against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.