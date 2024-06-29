Hoskin hat-trick highlights another dominant Kangaroos performance

It wasn't like the 72-point thrashing that marked the return of Brothers to the first grade competition but Kangaroos put on another dominant display against their crosstown rivals.
Ollie Hoskin got things rolling for Kangaroos when he went through a massive gap to score after five minutes.
It set the tone for the rest of the clash and gave a big contingent of players from the club's 1994 premiership something to cheer about at Equex Centre.
Brothers struggled to contain the Kangaroos attack conceding eight tries in the 38-6 loss, all while failing to make the most of their own chances.
Injured captain-coach Nathan Rose thought it was a step back after Kangaroos took a 38-4 win over Tumut last week.
However was still pleased to take another win leading into an important clash with Gundagai.
"I think we played a lot of good footy but a lot of silly footy in patches as well," Rose said.
"Coming off last week, when we were pretty good for the majority of the game, so moving on to next week's tough game we will need to be that together for 80 minutes."
The scoreboard could have been a lot worse for Brothers with Charlie Barton only landing three of his eight conversion attempts.
However the Kangaroos defence had plenty of answers throughout the clash.
Rose was also impressed with how Hoskin helped set the tone early, crossing for two tries in the opening 24 minutes before completing his hat-trick in the second half.
"Ollie had a slow start to the season after picking up an ankle injury but he's picked up where he left off, which is good to see," Rose said.
"It was good to see him get a couple of tries too."
Kangaroos got advantage with their right side dominating early, with their first three tries coming on that edge.
Brothers did respond after Tyler Jones, who was filling in for Jake Mascini, dropped a kick.
Neti Latu slammed the ball down over the line in the resulting set.
However an injury to captain Jordan Little really stifled their attack.
Instead after holding up big Brothers forward Apenisa Driti over the line, Kangaroos marched down the field as Zac Graham crossed for a 20-6 half-time lead.
Graham made it a double five minutes into the second before Ned Cooper scored in the following set.
Hoskin and Cooper then added to their rallies to extend Kangaroos' dominance.
They've now won three straight games coming off the back of five winless rounds.
Rose hasn't played since breaking his thumb in round four.
The star five-eighth remains tight lipped on when he'll return.
"I'm not far away but the boys are winning without me so there's no rush to get back," he said.
"I'm still unsure when I'll return."
