The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Cornell delivers on final siren to hand Temora their biggest win in years

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 29 2024 - 9:25pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temora celebrate Jock Cornell's match-winning goal on the final siren against Marrar at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone
Temora celebrate Jock Cornell's match-winning goal on the final siren against Marrar at Nixon Park on Saturday. Picture by Matt Malone

A STRONG Jock Cornell mark and goal right on the final siren handed Temora their biggest win in years on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.