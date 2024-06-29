Cornell delivers on final siren to hand Temora their biggest win in years

A STRONG Jock Cornell mark and goal right on the final siren handed Temora their biggest win in years on Saturday.
Just as the Kangaroos looked as if they had blown a sizeable lead, Cornell got on the end of a pass from his cousin Will Reinhold and kicked Temora to a memorable 12.7 (79) to 11.7 (73) victory over Marrar at Nixon Park.
Only 10 minutes earlier, Temora looked in control with a 24-point lead and destined to post one of the biggest upsets of the Farrer League season.
But four Marrar goals in the space of eight minutes suddenly levelled the scores with two minutes to play.
The Bombers continued to press but Temora were able to get the ball in the hands of a couple of their prime movers, which resulted in a mark to Cornell about 12 metres out from goal.
With the game on his boot and only needing a point to put Temora back in front, Cornell kicked truly as the final siren sounded.
Temora co-coach Zac Oliver admitted panic set in momentarily once the Bombers levelled.
"I think naturally, the first thing is to panic but the beauty is we've actually really matured as a group and we realised that we don't buy into that hysteria of that moment," Oliver said.
"It showed because we played controlled footy to get a kick into the forward line and then win it.
"Initially, first thoughts were panicking but as a whole group, which was amazing, everyone settled and knew what we do works for us and we just had to do that.
"It just creates a lot of belief for everyone in the group."
The win was huge on a number of levels for Temora.
It puts them two games clear in fifth spot but also proves their legitimacy as one of the most-improved teams in the competition.
"Will (Reinhold) and I are super proud. I think the most pleasing thing is we went in with a game plan and we stuck to it," Oliver said.
"The resilience of the group to keep putting their head down and working hard and keep toiling. Will and I were just ecstatic for the win but I think they really deserved the win today. They got a lot of reward for effort.
"It's importance we spoke about during the week. We needed to take a big scalp for us to one, to start having the belief we could do it but to get some separation on the ladder.
"Once everyone brought into why we needed to win today, I, apart from that little bit of nervous time at the end, had belief in us the whole way.
"We were controlling the footy and really composed. We had a reason for a win today, which is a nice motivating factor.
"It sets us up for the rest of the year."
Marrar started well and led by 17 points midway through the opening term before Temora closed hard and was just two points adrift at the first break.
From there, the next two quarters belonged to the home team. They piled on seven goals to two and led by as much as 32 points late in the third quarter.
Two Jake Brown goals either side of three-quarter-time kept Marrar alive before Riley Hubbard kicked his fifth goal to settle the Kangaroos.
The game remained in a stalemate for about 10 minutes before the Bombers came to life and when Jordan Hedington levelled the scores with only a couple of minutes to go, the visitors had all the momentum.
But Temora kicked back for a well-deserved victory, ending Marrar's six-game winning streak.
Temora had winners all over the ground. Hubbard was almost unstoppable at full-forward and finished with five.
Zac Oliver won the battle with Marrar spearhead Kieren Emery, who was restricted to 2.5.
But it was mostly the midfield where Temora established their dominance with Will Reinhold, Jock Cornell and ruck Jack Cullen leading from the front.
"At the start of the year, the midfield was really trying to gel as a group and almost had different styles of games but I think over the last couple of weeks has really started to synchronise and today was the perfect example," Oliver said.
"We went in and won the footy more than they did and from there we worked and worked to our strengths.
"If we didn't have that midfield firing today, it might have been a different story. Really important that they had a good game and they did."
Marrar finished the game with no bench.
Key forward Blake Walker didn't play any part after half-time and will have scans on an injured knee.
Billy Toy suffered concussion in the opening term, while Nick Molkentin and Brandon Sanbrook suffered suspected broken noses.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 3.4 7.6 10.6 12.7 (79)
Marrar Bombers 4.0 5.3 6.5 11.7 (73)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 5, J.Morton 3, J.Cornell 3, W.Morshead 1; Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 2, J.Brown 2, J.Jenkins 2, Z.Walgers 1, J.Staines 1, M.Rynehart 1, J.Hedington 1, A.Kent 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: W.Reinhold, J.Cullen, R.Hubbard, L.Sinclair, J.Cornell, R.Krause; Marrar Bombers: B.Mann, H.Reynolds, N.Molkentin, J.Brown, J.Hedington, J.Jenkins.
