Stening shines up forward as Demons claim dominant win over Goannas

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 29 2024 - 7:55pm
Collingullie-Wagga forward Harry Wichman looks for a teammate during the Demons clash against MCUE at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Tom Dennis
Collingullie-Wagga forward Harry Wichman looks for a teammate during the Demons clash against MCUE at Mangoplah Sportsground. Picture by Tom Dennis

Collingullie-Wagga key forward Sam Stening finished with four goals as the Demons claimed a dominant 68-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.

