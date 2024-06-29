Stening shines up forward as Demons claim dominant win over Goannas

Collingullie-Wagga key forward Sam Stening finished with four goals as the Demons claimed a dominant 68-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Stening was prominent early in the Demons victory as he kicked a couple of opening-term goals as Collingullie raced out to 37-point quarter-time lead.
He then also hit the scoreboard in the final quarter as the Demons posted a 17.14 (116) to 7.6 (48) win over the Goannas.
Stening has been in great form over the past month for the Demons and co-coach Nick Perryman praised his efforts in their huge victory.
"He's playing well," Perryman said.
"I think our forward line is starting to work pretty well together.
"He also gives off a lot Stenno which I'll give him credit for, he kicks goals but he also is very unselfish as a full forward.
"He's playing some really good footy."
Nate Mooney, Ed Perryman and Steve Jolliffe were also among the goals as they all finished with three apiece in the win.
Ed has also been in some good form in recent weeks and Perryman credited the efforts of his younger brother against the Goannas.
"Yeah he's going pretty well," he said.
"He was good again today, he can play in all three different spots and he did that today.
"He had another good game and I thought down back Harry Radley and Joe Perryman were really good.
"Brad McMillan I thought he was tough all day and Tommy Howard was pretty good, he did a shutdown role on their coach (Nelson Foley).
"Then Stevey Jolliffe has been really good as well, I was pleased with his game for sure."
The damage was done early for the Demons as they piled on six unanswered goals in the first term to stamp their authority on the game early.
Flynn Collins kicked the opening goal of the second term for MCUE and the Goannas managed to hang with the Demons during the quarter as they went into the sheds at halftime down 38 points.
Four straight goals mid-way through the third term saw the Demons extend their margin out to over 10 goals before Collins replied just before three-quarter-time.
Stening had his fourth and fifth early in the last to take the margin to beyond 70 points before Lewis Pulver kicked one after the siren to settle the winning margin at 68 points.
It was another strong performance from the Demons and as they exit round 11 Perryman believed they are getting closer to their best footy.
"I think we are getting there," he said.
"We definitely know what's required now, it took a while to get going with new guys.
"We were hoping to get a few guys back, we've had a couple of injuries when we thought we were going alright.
"We still need to find our best 21 then 22 come finals time, but overall we're really happy and we know what the standard is and how to play.
"It's just turning up each week now."
Jayden Klemke left the field during the third term and didn't return for the rest of the game.
Perryman believed he would need to undergo a fitness test during the week in the lead up to their clash against Coolamon next weekend.
"It was just a bit of a hammy for Jaydo," he said.
"I don't think it's anything bad, it might be a couple of weeks."
Ryan Collins was an omission ahead of the clash against MCUE, however Perryman believed he should be in line to play against the Hoppers.
"He had a hit with his AC Joint against Griffith," he said.
"He just had the week off this week and he should be right for next week."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 6.3 10.5 15.8 17.14 (116)
MCUE 0.2 4.3 6.5 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Stening 4, N.Mooney 3, E.Perryman 3, S.Jolliffe 3, B.Holloway 2, B.McMillan 1, F.Inglis 1; MCUE: F.Collins 3, E.Schiller 2, J.Whitley 1, L.Pulver 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: E.Perryman, J.Perryman, B.McMillan, H.Radley, S.Jolliffe, N.Harper; MCUE: F.Collins, H.Fitzsimmons, E.Schiller, L.Johnson, C.Quade, H.Collins
