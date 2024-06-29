The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 29

Kangaroos 38 d Brothers 6
Temora 36 d Tumut 12
Collingullie-Wagga 17.14 (116) d Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 7.6 (48)
Coolamon 15.7 (97) d Turvey Park 11.11 (77)
Griffith 20.13 (133) d Leeton-Whitton 7.4 (46)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 19.17 (131) d Narrandera 0.8 (8)
Temora 12.7 (79) d Marrar 11.7 (73)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 17.12 (114) d Northern Jets 11.8 (74)
Charles Sturt University 20.12 (132) d Barellan 2.4 (16)
East Wagga-Kooringal 13.5 (83) d Coleambally 10.5 (65)
Holbrook 17.15 (117) d Culcairn 8.4 (52)
Billabong Crows 9.11 (65) d Brock/Burrum 8.5 (53)
Osborne 19.7 (121) d Murray Magpies 4.8 (32)
CDHBU 17.10 (112) d Henty 4.9 (33)
Howlong 10.10 (70) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 8.7 (57)
Lockhart 13.9 (87) d Jindera 10.14 (74)
Reddies 43 d Tumut 15
Waratahs 61 d Griffith 5
Ag College 101 d Albury 0
Wagga City d Leeton on forfeit
