The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, June 29

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 29 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Wichman can't stop Ethan Schiller getting a kick away close to the boundary in Collingullie-Wagga's win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Harry Wichman can't stop Ethan Schiller getting a kick away close to the boundary in Collingullie-Wagga's win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Group Nine

Kangaroos 38 d Brothers 6

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.