The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Uncle tells of final moments with teen before her alleged murder

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 30 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Haigh and her baby son pictured before her alleged murder in 2002. Picture supplied
Amber Haigh and her baby son pictured before her alleged murder in 2002. Picture supplied

The last time Michael Haigh saw his niece Amber before a Riverina couple allegedly killed her more than two decades ago was among the memories heard during the murder trial of her alleged killers this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.