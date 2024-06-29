Uncle tells of final moments with teen before her alleged murder

The last time Michael Haigh saw his niece Amber before a Riverina couple allegedly killed her more than two decades ago was among the memories heard during the murder trial of her alleged killers this week.
Harden couple Anne Margaret Geeves and Robert Samuel Geeves are accused of murdering Amber Haigh - then aged 19 - in early June 2002 in an attempt to gain custody of her child.
Taking the stand in the Wagga Supreme Court trial on Wednesday, Ms Haigh's uncle Michael recalled the last time he saw her after she stayed for some days at his place in Sydney in early 2002.
"I gave Amber and [her baby] ... a kiss and told Amber I loved her and I have not seen her to this day," he told the court.
He noticed his niece was "very smitten" with her child during that visit and said she also "loved her father".
But despite this Mr Haigh did not contact his niece when her father - his brother - Jeffrey Haigh was dying of liver cancer in 2002.
He said during that final visit, the teen also revealed allegations of criminal behaviour by Mr Geeves.
The murder trial was off to a slow start on Monday, as both prosecution and defence counsels discussed with Supreme Court Justice Julia Lonergan about the admissibility of evidence, with a particular focus on witness transcripts and statements from the 2011 Amber Haigh coronial inquest.
The parties also discussed evidence around a child Ms Haigh previously conceived and the termination of that pregnancy.
On Tuesday, Ms Haigh's great aunt Stella Nealon took the stand where she revealed Ms Haigh had a sexual relationship with one of her own relatives - Paul Harding - while they were both living under her roof at Kingsvale near Harden in the 1990s.
She told the court Ms Haigh became pregnant as a result of that relationship but her mother Rosalind Wright wanted the baby aborted, so this was eventually carried out in Canberra.
However, the defence argued Ms Nealon pressured Ms Haigh into aborting the baby.
Defence barrister for Mr Geeves Paul Coady pressed Ms Nealon on the sexual relationship between Mr Harding and Ms Haigh, arguing she put pressure on Ms Haigh to terminate the pregnancy and "cover up the fact that Paul Harding was the father".
Anne Geeves' defence barrister Michael King meanwhile suggested Ms Nealon found it "a little embarrassing" when her "grandson Paul started a relationship" with Ms Haigh when she was just 14 years old.
"You do know about the age of consent ... that it is 16 years," Mr King said.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Geeves' son Robbie revealed he vomited for days after learning his ex-girlfriend had given birth to a son belonging to his father.
Robbie Geeves was just two days older than Ms Haigh and the pair started going out after attending TAFE together.
However, Ms Haigh moved away to Mount Isa in Queensland shortly after that and while they kept in touch regularly for about a year, the pair eventually called things off, Robbie told the court.
The court heard Robbie began going out with someone else, Natasha Cross, around April 2000, and sometime after that learned Ms Haigh would be moving into his parents' place - where they also lived at the time.
When he protested to his mother, she said his father wanted it and that was that.
Robbie and Ms Cross left the house about a week after Ms Haigh moved in.
On hearing Ms Haigh was pregnant, Robbie said he had suspicions but didn't want to believe them.
But when his mother came around one day with a "surprise" and convinced him to go on a trip to the Young Hospital, it was too much.
He was physically sick for days and eventually resigned from his job where he worked with his parents.
Robbie also recalled in court one night his parents came over to his place with the baby and his mum asked him: "Haven't you heard of a surrogate mother?".
Ms Cross also testified in court about that night, saying Mrs Geeves asked if the pair had "ever heard of surrogacy and that's what was happening".
Robbie said his mother had wanted more children and discussed this from time to time.
However, Mr King suggested his client had discussed the topic around the time she experienced the stillbirth of Robbie's sister - Emma - in 1994.
On Thursday, the focus turned to when Ms Haigh moved into the Clarke Street flats in Young.
Angelina Fitzgibbon, a former neighbour at the flats, recalled striking up a friendship with the teen after they both moved in on the same day.
Ms Fitzgibbon recalled they were both the same age and were pregnant at the same time.
Ms Haigh told Ms Fitzgibbon her baby had been "planned", but she didn't want the father, Robert Geeves, named on the birth certificate because of how he had treated her, the court heard.
Ms Haigh also planned to move to Mount Isa in Queensland after having the baby, she said.
However, the court heard their friendship became strained after Ms Haigh claimed Ms Fitzgibbon had "lost" her baby and told others in the unit complex the same thing.
Another resident, Lisa Parker, said Ms Haigh wanted another baby, but had the impression it wasn't "just [Amber's] individual choice".
Taking the stand in the Wagga Court on Thursday afternoon, nursing counsellor Emma Baldock said she assessed Ms Haigh as a "vulnerable young woman" who could not tell the difference between love and exploitation, when they met in March 2002.
Ms Haigh had travelled to the Queen Elizabeth II Family Centre in Canberra for a five-day visit where she obtained post-natal support and talked about her life circumstances with Ms Baldock.
Notes read out in the courtroom said: "Anne was angry about the pregnancy ... because Amber ... was on anti-epileptics [at the time and] ... told Amber to get rid of it".
The court heard Mrs Geeves wanted her to "have another one with Robert when she wasn't on tablets."
Mr Geeves also controlled the teen's finances, Ms Baldock said.
During the visit, Ms Haigh also said she would "not resume" her sexual relationship with Mr Geeves and that she would confront him if they tried to get her son.
The court heard Ms Haigh also "passed her son around to other clients instead of being put to bed" and the child was also "left on the lounge unattended" while at the QEII Family Centre.
Mr Coady drew attention to this point, and Ms Baldock said it was certainly "of concern".
The trial took a break on Friday and will resume on Monday.
There was a false start on June 17 after Mrs Geeves' own defence barrister learned she was isolating after hospitalisation with RSV and pneumonia just minutes before the trial was set to begin.
On June 21 three witnesses took the stand, including Ms Haigh's mother Rosalind Wright who described her daughter as a "bubbly" and happy person.
