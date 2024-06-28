Jack's breakthrough tops the chart as star filly's perfect start ends

Star two-year-old filly Bittersweet had her unbeaten run ended after the clash of group one winners at Riverina Paceway.
However she would have lost no admirers after just failing to run down Chart Topper when resuming from a spell on Friday.
Bittersweet had won her first four starts, including a dominant performance in the group one Bathurst Gold Tiara as part of a massive weekend for trainer-driver Brad Hewitt.
However she fell a half head short of reeling in Chart Topper to maintain her perfect record.
It was Chart Topper's first win since winning the Bathurst Gold Crown final last year.
After going winless in his past eight starts, including finishing second twice at $1.05 and $1.12 in his last two runs at Riverina Paceway, trainer-driver Nathan Jack was pleased to see the three-year-old return to winning ways.
"First up was disappointing but second up I thought his run was quite good, everyone will be disappointed as he got bet at long odds on, but they run home in 26.6 and I thought he was still strong on the line," Jack said.
"That put the writing on the wall for it but I didn't expect him to beat that field as there were a couple of quality runners.
"He did a bit of work early and it's good to see him back showing what he can do."
Bittersweet has taken all before her to date however Hewitt was far from disappointed with her effort.
Especially as she builds up to the $500,00 Protostar at Albion Park next month.
"She would have lost no admirers doing that," Hewitt said.
"That horse has won a group one and she's a two-year-old filly taking on all of them.
"She went super really and her work through the line was what I was most pleased about.
"She really finished real good."
Bittersweet ($1.50) drew barrier 10 and came with one run late while Chart Topper ($10) was sent forward by Jack from his outside gate before taking cover.
They clocked a mile rate of 1:52.6.
"Her target race is in a month's time and while she didn't win I wasn't worried at all as long as she ran a good race and I couldn't be happier with her," Hewitt said.
"She couldn't have had a better first up run and it was a quick time.
"I don't think any two-year-olds have gone close to running that time all year and she's going to be improved by it you'd like to think."
Chart Topper's win was part of a winning double for Jack after Sanchez returned to racing with a victory in one of the features of the big 10-race program.
Resuming after a down the track finish in the Bathurst Gold Crown, the two-year old secured his place in the lucrative NSW Bred Final.
Jack expects there is more to come from the son of Captaintreacherous.
"I was happy with him," Jack said.
"He hasn't done much since Bathurst, he's just had the one really quiet trial last week because of the 42-day rule so he will certainly improve from the run.
"He's quite lazy in front, he's probably not best suited there, but I think he's got quite a bright future.
Sanchez ($1.25 fav) went on to down Our Triple Major ($5) by 1.8 metres.
Both will progress to the $30,000 final at Menangle next month.
Hewitt took out the three-year old NSW Bred heat with Humble.
He's now won five of his 12 starts and continues to please the Goulburn horseman.
"He's had a couple of little hiccups along the way but still has a pretty good record," Hewitt said.
Hewitt also tasted success with Surprise Landing.
Meanwhile Blake Jones finished with overall honours driving three winners on the card.
Jones combined with Russell Campbell as Bulletin continued to confirm his promise and made it three straight wins.
The Narrandera reinsman also drove two winners for wife Ellen with Montgomery Burns resuming with a victory before Starzzz Reign won the Waratah Series heat to conclude the 10-race program.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.