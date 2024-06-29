Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog June 29-30

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It shapes as a cracking round in the Riverina League, where second plays third, fourth takes on fifth and sixth meets seventh.
To say this round will have a bearing on the finals race is an understatement.
A grand final rematch is one the highlights of round 12 in the Farrer League.
Northern Jets have Alex Rogers back for a one-off appearance for their clash against The Rock-Yerong Creek, where they will celebrate 20 years since the coming together of Ariah Park-Mirrool and Ardlethan.
In Group Nine, Kangaroos will be looking to build momentum when they take on Brothers for a second time last year.
Kangaroos destroyed Brothers in their return to first grade last time so they will be looking to put up a better fight this time around.
Reddies believe finals are a possibility in Southern Inland Rugby Union so they're clash against Tumut on Saturday shapes as a make-or-break one for their season.
