Case captivating the city and beyond

As the highest court in NSW, the Supreme Court deals with the most serious crimes - and it's not often it sits in Wagga.
For at least eight weeks, Justice Julia Lonergan is in the city, presiding over the murder trial of Robert Samuel Geeves and Anne Margaret Geeves.
The couple are accused of murdering then 19-year-old Amber Haigh, who disappeared in June 2002 and hasn't been seen since.
A 2011 coronial inquest found she died "probably in early June, 2002 as a result of homicide or other misadventure".
It is alleged the couple killed the teenager to gain custody of her child - a son fathered by Mr Geeves.
The court has previously heard Mr Geeves and his wife drove Ms Haigh to Campbelltown Railway Station on June 5, 2022, with the intention she would visit her father who was in hospital.
