Between The Rock and a hard place

We all know there are a couple of ways to make your way to the top of The Rock - and that one is much harder than the other. Knowing which one to take according to your fitness level should be simple but, as Emily Anderson confirms, the signage at the base of the landmark is wrong.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services has admitted as such, an error that means hikers heading out to wrangle The Rock could easily - mistakenly - find themselves scrambling up loose rocks on their hands and knees. It's even caught out a group of avid CrossFitters who inadvertently ended up scaling cliff faces instead of the more leisurely climb they'd planned on.
A nurse counsellor who assessed Amber Haigh during a visit in 2002 this week told the Supreme Court the teenager was a "very vulnerable young woman" who was confused about her relationship with Anne and Robert Geeves. The couple are on trial accused of her murder and Andrew Mangelsdorf has been in the courtroom each day.
On the sport front, there's an F word being thrown around at one footy club they haven't dared to use for the better part of a decade, Courtney Rees investigates.
There are also some big celebrations today, with Ben Walsh running out for his 200th game for GGGM - though he still says he's got a long way to catch his record-holding dad's 370-plus - and one of MCUE's most loyal servants also makes that milestone. Jimmy Meiklejohn has plenty more on these below.
Have a cracker of a weekend!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.