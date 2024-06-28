AFL Riverina clubs get clearances in days before the June 30 deadline

A NUMBER of AFL Riverina clubs have lodged clearances just a couple of days out from the June 30 deadline.
Farrer League club Northern Jets have lodged a clearance for Jackson Monk.
Monk has been cleared to the Jets from Newcastle City.
Monk has an accomplished background in Newcastle and Sydney but has not played for some time.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper was tight-lipped about the clearance on Friday.
Charles Sturt University has also cleared Lachie Moore back to the Bushpigs.
Moore moved to Newcastle over the off-season where he joined AFL Hunter Central Coast club Cardiff as fitness coach.
He has only played the one game in reserve grade and is now being cleared back to CSU.
Moore remains based in Newcastle and there is no firm plans in place with the Bushpigs other than them wanting to keep the door open for any potential return.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have lodged a clearance for Canberra-based ruck Cameron Bokenham.
Bokenham has 12 first grade games experience at Eastlake but has not been playing this season, instead focusing on basketball.
Griffith is still trying to clear Paddy Payne back to the club.
They have lodged a third clearance for Payne after the first two were denied by Essendon and District League club Avondale Heights.
Payne hasn't played a game since last year's Riverina League grand final.
Leeton-Whitton have also cleared defender Tom Morton back to the club from Coleambally.
The Blues did attempt to clear Dray Thompson back to the club but it was denied.
