Your Say: Nuclear power discussion is lighting up the inbox

The penny dropped for me recently on the rabid resistance of Labor and our fat-cat-business elites to an open discussion of future nuclear energy for Australia.
It doesn't seem reasonable. Logically however, the politics and economics is quite simple.
If nuclear electricity generation, setup in existing coal plant sites, was found to be the base load answer (to the alarmist CO2e theory) then that's a zero emission solution. Once nuclear is installed for base load power then why can't it carry the whole load. However if that happened then all the wind turbines, the huge solar panel farms, the "renewables only" poles and wires and all the newly-cleared land for renewables stuff will have been pointless.
The fat-cat carpet-bagger business elites who operate business models plugged into our taxpayer bankrolled subsidy for renewables will become pointless.
The Labor party vision for Australian energy will be effectively pointless.
In fact, in combination with the Voice fiasco, the introduction of nuclear to Australia would pretty much negate Mr Albanese' raison d'être.
That's why nuclear won't be discussed.
To lock nuclear options out of our future we can expect Labor, and their taxpayer subsidised business accomplices, to quickly tear down the old existing coal plant poles and wires to hobble our possible future nuclear options.
Are you concerned about waste and recycling, climate change and its impact on your local community, shortages of public housing and housing in your community, your roads and ongoing strategic plans, energy, solar and micro batteries, trees and deforestation, carbon emissions and the move to zero emissions etc etc.
You have the opportunity to represent your ratepayers either individually or by representing the shire at committee meetings. You get the opportunity to support-the recommendations of the Shire Directors be it in master plans , road and footpath strategies housing development and finance.
You can be part of the future of your community, this is a unique opportunity at a critical time for us all.
If you really care stand for local government, you can be part of the future .
In all of the hundreds of thousands of words I have read and heard over the last few years, nobody has mentioned the fresh water requirements of a nuclear reactor.
The Nuclear Energy Institute of the US estimates that one nuclear reactor requires between 1514 and 2725 litres per megawatt hour. It equates to billions of litres of water per year, and all this water requires filtering somehow.
For those that Mr. Dutton has nominated that are closest to the sea, perhaps desalination plants might be able to provide the water. Those plants would have to be enormous. If you don't like wind turbines 20 km off the coast you are hardly going to like huge desalinators on the coast. It would seem that the cost of these have not even been considered.
There are no freshwater rivers or dams in Australia that could supply these massive amounts of water during good times let alone in times of drought or scarcity.
Surely this is a problem that needs to be addressed before there can be any further discussion of nuclear power in this country.
Blind Freddy recognises that the motto of the Coalition is to maintain the status quo.
That's not just an observation; it's statements I've personally heard from the mouths of previous party leaders.
So, in my opinion, the idea that a Coalition government will build nuclear reactors is laughable.
So why would the Coalition be talking about nuclear reactors? It's simple.
Labor is dodging the problematic questions about AUKUS.
The Coalition is drawing attention to Labor's nuclear sub ambition and their unwillingness to discuss how Australia will manage atomic waste, nuclear policy development, and regulations of the nuclear industry that Australia is committed to.
