The f word starting to be thrown around club for first time in decade

Finals aren't something Reddies have been accustomed to over the past decade but in a refreshing change it's something they feel is still in reach this season.
However coach Mick Wakeling is looking for a big finish to the season to give themselves an unlikely shot.
The Wagga club sits seventh on the Southern Inland ladder, 14 points outside of the top four, but with games against the three teams above them on the ladder in the run home Reddies are out to capitalise.
Starting with a clash with Tumut at Beres Ellwood on Saturday.
"We're aware that if we are going to make the finals we've basically got to win our last four games," he said.
"That's obviously not going to be easy but I don't think it's going to be impossible either.
"We've got Tumut, Leeton, Griffith and then Aggies in the last round.
"There's some pretty solid games, and we know it's a big ask but as I said to the boys (Thursday) night this season has gone pretty much how I thought it would, I thought it would take us a little while to get used to playing with each other and then hopefully we would improve as the season went on.
"I think we weren't great at the start, we had pretty poor games at the start of the year against Aggies or Albury when they were here but we've had some pretty good performances since.
"Whether or not we've left our run too late remains to be seen but we've got to win four to get in."
Only Ag College have come closer to the ladder leaders so far this season.
Wagga City coach Rob Cleland labelled it their poorest performance yet but despite falling short it's given Reddies plenty of confidence ahead of the last four rounds of the season.
"I think we're going ok and as much as Wagga City's coach wasn't happy with the way they played we think it's because we didn't let them play how they wanted to play," Wakeling said.
"I thought it was our best game to date and we're doing what I hoped we would do - getting better progressively."
Wakeling thought the side controlled the ball well, which helped them to a 7-0 lead after 30 minutes before Wagga City took back the ascendency.
It's something he is looking to back up in their crucial game against Tumut.
"I would like to think if we played as well again we could scrape away with a win there given there wasn't a hell of a lot between the two teams last time we played them," Wakeling said.
"That was up there and now we're at home and I think we're playing better football now then we were then.
"I'm quietly confident."
Reddies have made a couple of changes to their side with Alex Phillips back available in the front row while Metui Wereivalu comes into flanker during his short stint back home from Japan.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.