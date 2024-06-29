The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Football community mourns sudden loss of 'coaching genius' Peter Copley

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Copley is being fondly remembered as a star player who went on to become a 'coaching genius'. File picture
Peter Copley is being fondly remembered as a star player who went on to become a 'coaching genius'. File picture

The Border and North East football fraternity is in shock after the sudden passing of highly decorated player and district league coaching legend Peter Copley on Monday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.