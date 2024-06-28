Fang's positions in limbo as Speakman bites back over 'sneaky' Wagga visit

Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang's assistant shadow ministerial positions are at the centre of a political storm after he used a now-deleted Facebook post to slam the state's opposition leader for slinking into the city and pretending to care about the Riverina.
NSW Liberal leader Mark Speakman, who hit back and said he didn't need Mr Fang's permission to visit Wagga, revealed on Friday afternoon the MLC's positions as a shadow assistant minister were no longer tenable because of his "unacceptable behaviour".
"I have therefore terminated his appointments as Shadow Assistant Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional NSW, and Shadow Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Natural Resources, with immediate effect," Mr Speakman said.
"I have invited the Leader of the Nationals, Dugald Saunders, to nominate another Nationals MP to fill the vacated positions."
However, in a statement issued late on Friday, Mr Saunders said Mr Speakman's attempt to remove the MLC amounted to nothing.
"As Wes is a member of the NSW Nationals, myself and my leadership team have formed the view that he is unable to be stood down in this way," Mr Saunders said.
"Therefore, Wes will continue to serve as Shadow Assistant Minister for Police and Emergency Services, Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional NSW, and Shadow Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
"The NSW Nationals are committed to working with our Coalition partners to ensure the best outcomes for NSW."
Mr Fang had made a social media post on Wednesday night criticising the opposition leader's visit to Wagga.
Mr Speakman had met with Wagga MP Joe McGirr to tour parts of the city - including Wagga Base Hospital, the Special Activation Precinct at Bomen and the Tolland Estate - on Wednesday. He also met with Committee 4 Wagga's Richard Pottie on Thursday.
Mr Fang took to Facebook to air his disappointment that he hadn't been informed of the visit, describing it as "underhanded behaviour".
"So... the leader of the NSW Liberal's Mark Speakman, slinks into Wagga Wagga, pretending like the Libs actually care about the Riverina," Mr Fang wrote in the now-deleted post, which was shared by Mr Speakman.
"Did he ask the 'Coalition' member who lives in Wagga Wagga and is apparently part of his 'Team' to have an in-depth discussion of Wagga Wagga issues? No. In fact, he didn't even have the courtesy to let me know he was coming.
"That should tell you everything you need to know about the longevity of 'Speako's' leadership."
Mr Speakman returned fire in an interview with Clinton Maynard on 2GB radio on Thursday.
"Wes is one individual. He doesn't have a coalition role in Wagga, he happens to live there," Mr Speakman said.
"As a minister or opposition leader, I've been down there half a dozen times, I haven't told Wes I'm coming, I haven't heard from him when I've been down there.
"I don't need his permission to go anywhere in NSW. I'm there to listen to communities and not to stroke the ego of a particular individual."
Following the response from the Liberal leader, Mr Fang told The Daily Advertiser the visit showed a lack of respect among MPs.
"There's certainly protocols that are in place to provide members of Parliament that might live in an area knowledge that another MP is going to be coming to town," he said.
"It also provides an opportunity for those two MPs to work together in order to assist the community and I feel like that opportunity was lost the other day.
"Where the Leader of the Opposition is in town, and I'm effectively part of that team, that we can perhaps coordinate a response that we can best work together to assist the community."
Dr McGirr, who had invited Mr Speakman to Wagga to discuss the city's positive works and issues the community was facing, said it was a "fact finding tour" for the visiting MP.
Mr Speakman told The Daily Advertiser his focus was on the issues that matter to the people of NSW.
"Cost of living, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and the housing crisis, which is not just in Sydney, it's in big regional centres like Wagga," he said.
"That's what I came down to study and learn more about, not to deal with a particular individual who doesn't have any Coalition role in Wagga."
Mr Speakman and Dr McGirr expressed the importance of bi-partisanship when it came to serving the community in Parliament.
"It's important that I collaborate across Parliament and deal not only with Coalition MPs, but cross benchers and indeed government MPs as well," Mr Speakman said.
"I learned a lot on that day and I hope to get back soon."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.