Temora pair do the Riverina proud

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of the FootyHQ newsletter.
How good was it to watch the Blues keep the State of Origin series alive with a belting of Queensland on Wednesday night?
To make it even better, Temora's own Liam Martin and Zac Lomax led the charge.
Both men done the Riverina proud and it was not surprising to hear that the beer was flowing well into the night at the Temora Bowling Club.
Bring on game three up in Queensland.
It's a weekend of milestones across AFL Riverina tomorrow.
Three wonderful servants of the game will mark special milestones.
All three have been terrific players but are also top fellas and great clubmen. All the best for the milestones.
As always, click into our weekend sports blog for all the latest updates from around the grounds.
Have a great weekend.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.