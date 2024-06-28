'It's good that it's all paid off': Young Lion rewarded with senior debut

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has rewarded the hard work of teenager Jarvis Pritchett as they've selected him to make his first grade debut against Narrandera.
The 16-year-old put in the hard yards over the pre-season and has then followed on with a string of strong performances in both the under 17.5 and reserve grade competitions this season.
The teenager has been striving to play senior footy and he was looking forward to running out in first grade for the first time against the Eagles.
"It's pretty exciting," Pritchett said.
"It's been a long training year and it's good that it's all paid off, now I get to run out there and see what it's all about.
"It has been something that I've wanted to do and worked hard towards, so for that to pay off it's really good and really pleasing."
Adding to the occasion for Pritchett is the fact that he's cracked his way into a side that is currently sitting at 9-0 after an undefeated start to the season.
Pritchett has played all nine games in under 17.5's this season while also making five appearances in reserve grade for the Lions.
The teenager believes he's been going okay this season and agreed his experience in reserve grade would make the step up to senior footy a little bit easier.
"I've been playing alright footy in all sorts of different positions," he said.
"I've been kicking a few goals in 17's and then in the ressies I've been playing on-ball which has been good to get that bit of exposure with bigger bodies.
"Bashing and crashing against different bigger sorts of boys, my body feels good and I get to do it at the highest level now on the weekend which is pleasing."
It's a big weekend for the club as they are playing host to their 1944, 1964-65, 1984 and 2004-05 first grade premiership reunions.
Lions captain Ben Walsh will also run out for his 200th senior game for the club against the Eagles.
Pritchett agreed there should be a fair crowd in to help celebrate a couple of important milestones for GGGM.
"Yeah the hill should be packed with all the premiership boys," he said.
"It's great and there's excitement all around the club.
"It's a credit to Mittsy (Walsh) playing 200 senior games, that's awesome and a really good effort from him."
Pritchett made the move across to the Lions just a few years in 2022 and he said that he has thoroughly enjoyed his time so far at the club.
"It's been good," he said.
"The club is really welcoming and they've been really supportive and improved my footy."
Although initially not feeling any nerves ahead of the clash, Pritchett revealed he was starting to get a few butterflies ahead of his senior debut.
"There is a few nerves starting to settle in now," he said.
"I didn't think I'd get nervous because when I got told I wasn't too bad, but now they're starting to come in and I'm getting a bit nervous."
Pritchett has been named on a half forward flank and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was delighted to hand him his senior debut.
"I'm really excited for Jarv," Martyn said.
"He's toiled away for a couple of years now in terms of trying to get better and prove himself at first grade standard.
"That's been his goal and he gets his opportunity this weekend which is great, in a way he hasn't left any stone unturned.
"He's one of the first to seek coaches for feedback and he asks how he can get better, regardless of whether it's a game or a training session.
"He works on his craft all the time too and he takes that feedback on board really well, I'm really excited to see what Jarv can produce this weekend and shows his wares at first grade level."
