The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Jeffries swaps boxing gloves for chance to return to rugby league with Brothers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
June 28 2024 - 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jeffries is hanging up his boxing gloves for the time being as he looks to get back into rugby league with Brothers. He will start at fullback for their clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Dan Jeffries is hanging up his boxing gloves for the time being as he looks to get back into rugby league with Brothers. He will start at fullback for their clash with Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Dan Jeffries is trading his boxing gloves for a chance to return to the footy field.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.