Border man accused of murder in Sydney refused bail after fronting court

A Border man charged with the stabbing murder of his housemate in their Sydney home, reportedly partially decapitating her, remains in custody after the matter was listed in court.
Benjamin Scott Art faces one count of murder after the incident in the suburb of Russell Lea on Thursday, June 27.
The 42-year-old is accused of stabbing the woman, aged in her 50s, to death about 11am.
Superintendent Christine McDonald said the late woman suffered "significant and multiple injuries to her upper body".
The Daily Telegraph reported the woman had been "partially decapitated".
While Art and the woman weren't dating, police are treating the incident as domestic violence related as the pair had lived in the same house for two to three weeks.
Art, who has also lived in both Albury and Wodonga, and surrounds, had handed in his Victorian licence before moving to NSW.
It's unclear how long he had been living in Sydney for, but police said his housemates moved into the Clements Street home five to six weeks ago, with Art later moving in two to three weeks ago.
The 42-year-old was arrested at the home and hospitalised for injuries and for an assessment.
Art was charged with murder after being released from hospital.
His matter was listed in Parramatta Local Court on Friday.
He did not make an application for bail, with bail formally refused.
The case will return to court on August 28.
