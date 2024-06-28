Campaign for airport's future in final days, public urged to have their say

Time is running out to have a say in the future of Wagga Airport, with public submissions for the city's "Fight for our airport's future" campaign to close this weekend.
It comes as the clock ticks down on Wagga City Council's 30 year lease on the airport, which was meant to run out next year but has been granted an extension until 2026.
Submissions were sent to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and Riverina MP Michael McCormack, who has urged the public to lodge their submissions while they still have the chance.
"Council wants to retain the lease of the airport in an arrangement, which would be with the Commonwealth for the next 20 years, and that's my desirable outcome too," Mr McCormack said.
"If they [public] do want to have a say, go onto the website that the Wagga City Council has put up and make your case about where you think the airport future lies.
"If you don't ask, you don't get and that's the important message."
Committee 4 Wagga (C4W) has been a staunch backer of the council's quest to renew the airport lease.
C4W deputy chairman Richard Pottie said the airport played a "pivotal role in the growth and success of the region".
"Committee 4 Wagga has strongly supported Wagga City Council in its endeavour to renew the lease on the Wagga Wagga Airport," Mr Pottie said.
"Committee 4 Wagga has engaged with business owners and residents on the city's future, and there have been widespread concerns for the potential impact of privatisation of the airport.
"If [airport] services are financially unreasonable or cannot be accessed, they will be lost to what is currently a diverse and vibrant region."
If the lease on the airport is not renewed by the council and Commonwealth, there is a chance the airport may be run by a private entity.
Mr McCormack has heard arguments for and against the privatisation of the airport since the start of the campaign.
"I've had people say to me why don't we give privatisation a go, it has worked elsewhere," Mr McCormack said.
"There's a lot of people who have a key interest in the future of the airport ... people are concerned about the future of the airport and so they should be, because this is the gateway to the Riverina."
Submissions for the campaign close on June 30.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.