Jets to welcome back best and fairest winner for guest appearance

NORTHERN Jets will welcome back Alex Rogers for a guest appearance in the Farrer League clash against The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Rogers is returning to Ariah Park for the Jets' 20-year celebrations and has decided to pull on the boots in a one-off appearance.
Rogers spent five seasons at Northern Jets from 2014-18, playing 76 games for the club and winning the best and fairest in 2017.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper had no hesitation in bringing him into the senior side for the re-match of last year's grand final against the Magpies.
"He's obviously made a big commitment to come down for our 20-years celebration and he was pretty keen to have a run around," Harper explained.
"When we heard he was coming down, we thought why not get him in the ones and get his expertise, his skills, composure amongst a young, emerging group so we're pretty keen to have him out there."
Rogers is in his third consecutive season at South Cairns, after also spending a year there in 2019.
He has shown the ability to play in either third of the ground but is most familiar on a half-back flank.
"At the moment we'll probably use him off half-back but the beauty about him, he's got a lot of flexibility to play anywhere on the ground really," Harper said.
"We could be throwing a few things around but at the moment we'll use him across half-back."
Harper said Rogers' inclusion will only add to the excitement that is already there around a big day for the club.
"He obviously grew up with a lot of these guys and played plenty of footy with a lot of the current players that we've got at the moment. He came down to training (Thursday) night and had a really good run with us," he said.
"The energy around the club was fantastic, I think we'll bring a bit of an extra spark and excitement amongst the day, which is already going to be a pretty big one."
Rogers is one of four inclusions for the Jets, who are looking to rebound from a 48-point loss to Marrar last Saturday.
The Jets will welcome back Brad McKinnon, Adam Flagg and Nate Doyle. Max Harper will miss the game due to an overseas holiday, while Ben Grinter, Henry Grinter and Josh Bell make way.
Former captain Mitch Stephenson and Shannon Williams come into the Magpies team, with another ex-skipper Cooper Diessel and Todd Hannam out.
