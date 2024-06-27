Southcity snares mid-season bonus as young gun returns to the club

Southcity have swooped on one of their most exciting juniors for the second half of the Group Nine season.
Campbell Lyons will return to the club after spending time in St George Illawarra's development program this year.
Lyons made his first grade debut for the Bulls last year and was later part of their Weissel Cup premiership.
He made the shift to Sydney to join St George's SG Ball team only for a foot injury to derail his plans.
The 18-year-old played in the side's first four games before picking up a Lisfranc issue.
Not only did it put an end to his season with the Dragons but also stalled other footy endeavours in Sydney.
As such he decided to come home and link with the Bulls just before the June 30 deadline.
Lyons is looking forward to getting back on the field for Southcity.
"I had a foot injury early into the SG season so I didn't get to finish the season off," Lyons said.
"I've been doing a lot of rehab since then and was with a Sydney club (De La Salle) but I wasn't playing much football up there due to it getting cancelled and with my injury so when I got the chance to come home I took it."
After getting a taste of first grade last year, Lyons hopes to be able to cement his place in the side this season.
Especially with the benefits from his experience in Sydney.
"I'm keen to hop in on a bit of the action," he said.
"The Bulls have been going good."
Lyons won't go straight into Southcity's line up to tackle Albury at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
However he's expected to come off the bench.
He is looking forward to really testing his foot out against the Thunder.
"It feels good but we will have to find out on the weekend," he said.
"I'm aiming to be in the centres but I'll play anywhere the boys need me to play."
Southcity president Craig Heathcote is thrilled to have Lyons back on board.
It's already been a good start to the season for the club, who won five straight games before a narrow loss to ladder leaders Young on Sunday.
Heathcote expects he will provide a real mid-season boost.
"There's a few of the boys in the first grade squad that he played with in a premiership last year," he said.
"We've got a few of our 18s starting to filter into our first grade side and not to mention the little bit of experience he gained in Sydney that he's bringing back as well.
"It's definitely exciting as he's a cagey young footballer."
Southcity are out to turn the tables on Albury, who are just one of three teams to defeat them through the first 10 rounds of the season.
Despite having their winning run ended, coach Cleve McGhie has lost no confidence in his side's ability to compete for the Group Nine premiership this season.
