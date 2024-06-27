The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Victim, murder-accused fought the week before she disappeared: neighbour

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
June 27 2024 - 6:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angelina Fitzgibbon (right) told the Wagga Supreme Court on Thursday her former neighbour Amber Haigh would not put Robert Geeves' name on her baby's birth certificate because of how he had treated her. Picture by Les Smith
Angelina Fitzgibbon (right) told the Wagga Supreme Court on Thursday her former neighbour Amber Haigh would not put Robert Geeves' name on her baby's birth certificate because of how he had treated her. Picture by Les Smith

A teenager allegedly murdered by the father of her child refused to put his name on the birth certificate because of the way he treated her, a court has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Latest in your inbox

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team.