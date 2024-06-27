What will road upgrade look like?

It's part of a multimillion-dollar investment that's set to unlock 2750 new homes in Wagga's sprawling southern suburbs, but there are fears time is running out to get the duplication of Plumpton Road over the line.
The upgrade was recently revealed as part of a joint Wagga City Council and NSW government spend of $94 million on infrastructure to support the delivery of much-needed homes to the city's north and south.
However, as Jeremy Eager reports, there are concerns about what the upgrade looks like, given the design work has not yet been finalised, and the clock is ticking because the works have a two-year deadline.
In other news, Andrew Mangelsdorf was back in the Wagga Supreme Court yesterday as he continues to cover the trial of the couple accused of murdering missing 19-year-old Amber Haigh more than 20 years ago.
Courtney Rees reports there was drama on the footy field yesterday after a game was called off due to rising tensions and a melee broke out during what was a dramatic schoolboy carnival.
Have a great Friday.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
