Traffic solution yet to be found as $25m Wagga Bunnings plan stalls

The ball is in Bunnings' court as the community waits to see new plans for the hardware store's relocation to one of the city's busiest intersections.
Seven months after plans were rejected by Wagga councillors for Bunnings Warehouse's move to 64 Pearson Street, local businesses and the city's residents are still waiting for a revision.
The Daily Advertiser contacted Bunnings, who would not share a timeline on the project, for an update on the $25 million move that was initially approved with conditions by Wagga City Council in 2021.
The company's bid to change access plans at the new site was knocked back in November last year and Bunnings confirmed this week it hopes to reach a resolution soon with council, Transport for NSW and local businesses.
Pearson St Car Wash owner Steve Kenyon said he has been talking directly with Bunnings over recent months, and there have been meetings with various stakeholders.
He says that he is waiting for Bunnings to come back with a new plan that no longer include a traffic light outside his business' driveway.
"We have no objection to Bunnings going there, but we just want to make sure that the traffic movement doesn't effect the businesses on Pearson Street," he said.
"The ball is in Bunnings' court as to going with a few of our wishes and changing their application."
The rejected plans by Bunnings included traffic lights, a median strip, a Pearson Street exit and reduced on-street parking.
Meanwhile, discussions are continuing between Bunnings, council and regional transport and roads minister Jenny Aitchison, according to Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson.
"While there has been some progress in relation to the issue, the concepts under discussion still present challenges," Mr Thompson said.
"Discussions will be ongoing between all parties, including the community representatives and the businesses in the area."
However, not every business believes they have been kept in the loop.
Barbeques Galore is opposite the future Bunnings site, on the south east corner of the Edward and Pearson Street roundabout.
Manager David Leonard said Bunnings has not approached him since the November council meeting.
"We haven't heard anything back since then, and that wouldn't have been long after we put the letter stating some of our concerns," Mr Leonard said.
He welcomes the arrival of Bunnings across the road, because he believes it will boost business, but wants the company to consider community feedback rejecting a lengthened median strip on the road.
"We are really looking forward to it, but it's a matter of working out the issue of the in and out," he said.
"Along with that median strip and where they put a fence line up as well."
Other Pearson Street businesses The Daily Advertiser spoke with said they had not been contacted by Bunnings.
Wagga Wheel Alignment owner Tony Kramer is aware discussions about Bunnings have continued, but he said he has not been contacted.
Transport for NSW confirmed they would respond to Bunnings' next steps.
"Transport for NSW will continue to work with Council to consider any solutions Bunnings put forward that are consistent with the relevant guidelines to ensure acceptable outcomes for the state road network and the community that use it," a department spokesperson said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.