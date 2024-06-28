The Daily Advertiser
Split on sheep in Wagga as controversial live export ban powers ahead

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
June 28 2024 - 2:30pm
Supporter of animal welfare and veterinarian Dr Sarah Pollard-Williams and Riverina Livestock Agents' James Tierney. Picture by Bernard Humphreys.
A Wagga vet and animal advocate has backed the end of live sheep exports, but the move has angered livestock agents and the city's federal MP.

