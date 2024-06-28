Split on sheep in Wagga as controversial live export ban powers ahead

A Wagga vet and animal advocate has backed the end of live sheep exports, but the move has angered livestock agents and the city's federal MP.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced in May the federal government aimed to end export of live sheep by sea from Australia on May 1, 2028, with legislation enacting the phase out to be introduced during this term of Parliament.
The government also announced a $107 million transition support package for the Australian sheep industry.
This legislation passed the lower house 89 votes to 54 on Wednesday, June 26, and is now set to hit the Senate floor.
Riverina Livestock Agents director, James Tierney, said it was disappointing to see the laws progressing this way.
"I'm not surprised it [passed the lower house], but it's just typical of this Labor government," he said.
"They were never going to change their mind. It's not really good for anyone."
Wagga-based animal welfare supporter and veterinarian, Dr Sarah Pollard-Williams - who has a Graduate Certificate in International Animal Welfare, Ethics and Law - was glad to see the bill headed to the Senate.
"Bring it on, absolutely bring it on. It's been too long," she said.
"The vast majority of the product that you buy at the supermarket has been halal slaughtered and in view of that, I feel there is absolutely no need for live export."
Much of Australia's live sheep export goes to the Middle East and are subjected to halal practices.
Halal is an Islamic dietary law, meaning lawful or permitted. It involves an animal having its throat cut and being left to bleed out.
In Australia, most halal practices sees the use of reversible stunning methods on animals (kosher slaughter is similar, however it is required to occur without prior stunning), but Dr Pollard-Williams said this wasn't the case for exported sheep.
"They won't be pre-stunned at all, they'll just be held out and have their throats cut, and it takes a very long time for an animal to die if they just have their throat cut. I have seen it done," she said.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack said the legislation was disgraceful.
"I represent the two largest sheep-selling livestock marketing centres in the southern hemisphere. Wagga Wagga is number one, Forbes is number two," he said.
"I went to Forbes last week and they were saying do whatever you can to retain the trade, because what will happen is those Western Australian sheep will be trucked east, and the market will be just flooded.
"The price of sheep will go down. Farmers are doing it tough enough, but not only that, we've got a federal government paying $107 million to stop farmers farming. That's essentially what it is."
"It'll probably affect the people directly in Western Australia," he said.
"When it actually comes into effect, that's when we'll know, but I don't think we'll know really until then."
Mr McCormack said Australia was the only nation with Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System.
"That's animal husbandry, animal welfare, right from paddock to plate. We monitor the sheep, we count their breaths, their pants, the penning size is such that they can they can walk around on the ship, they can lie down. They are monitored by veterinarians all the time," he said.
"And yet, the trade will now go to a country which has no animal husbandry plans or policies in place.
"We've just traded it off and the government is thinking, 'aren't we good? Look at us. We're doing the right thing by the animal, by animal welfare standards, but in fact, it's quite the opposite."
Dr Pollard-Williams said a worse country filling the void left by Australia's withdrawal was a "very moot point".
"Given that we're such a big exporter of halal, we should just be pushing our pre-slaughtered, pre-packaged products," she said.
"That's going to give more jobs to people in Australia for one thing.
"We should be exporting what we slaughter here."
Mr McCormack said the legislation would no doubt pass the Senate, whether or not amendments were made.
"It'll be phased out by 2028," he said.
"What we'll do is, if we return to government, and when we return to government, we will reverse the decision.
"Simple as that. We will restore the live export trade."
