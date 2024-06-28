Midweek games to keep Demons from stumbling on court after stop-start month

A stop-start month of netball won't hold Collingullie-Wagga back this weekend as they prepare to take on the undefeated Goannas.
Returning to the competition after a round 10 bye, the Demons have played just one Saturday in the past three weeks.
But midcourt player Tameka Scott said the team hasn't missed out on court time entirely.
The only AFL Riverina team playing in Wagga Netball Association's mid-week A grade competition, the Demons didn't miss out on taking the court entirely.
Scott said playing on Wednesday nights this season has made a huge difference for the team both on and off the court.
"It's been so good to be able to not only connect on the court, but also off the court," Scott said.
"It's been so valuable for our team communication and gelling together."
This year's team was relatively unchanged from last season, but they did welcome a few players.
They've also utilised depth in lower grades to cover the team when needed.
Strong club culture, not just skill, has helped with the transition of players into the side.
"This season has been absolutely fantastic," Scott said.
"We have a majority of the team that we had last year and then getting those new girls in, a lot of them have been at the club in previous years and it's been really easy gelling with them.
"Culture is a massive thing for our club in general and to be able to bring in those girls - who have been part of the culture and know what the standard is - has meant they've gelled straight in."
Finishing last season just short of a grand final appearance, the Demons stamped themselves as a top competitor.
They came into the 2024 season with just as much drive.
Sitting third on the ladder currently, the team has continued as one of the top premiership contenders.
Scott said enjoying themselves has taken their game to another level.
Backing themselves when the going gets tough has elevated them on-court.
"The thing that we've been doing really well throughout the entire season is backing ourselves and getting around each other," she said.
"Being loud and positive and just doing those one percenters of giving that high five and chasing every ball, congratulating the girls when they do something right and just keeping everyone's heads up.
"[Olivia Jolliffe] is an exceptional coach and she's been such a great addition to the club.
"Liv and I think a lot alike so that's been great for me to be able to not only learn from her but to be able to understand what she is asking of us and then relay that to other players as well."
Ready to take on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this weekend, Scott believes the side has what it takes to hand them their first loss of 2024.
Tied up at half-time during their first meeting, Scott said that if they show up ready to play, they've got it in them to win.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.