Southern Riverina man facing guns, drugs charges after police raid

A man accused of firearm and drug offences has been granted conditional bail after appearing before Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
About 11.15am on Wednesday, June 26, officers attached to the Murray River Police District Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT), executed a search warrant at a home in Perricoota Street at Womboota, about 74km southwest of Deniliquin.
During the search police said they seized a rifle - which had been reported stolen - as well as ammunition, cannabis, methamphetamine and a mobile phone.
These have been sent for forensic examination.
Following the search of the property 57-year-old Frederick Potter was arrested at the scene and taken to Moama Police Station.
He was charged with 10 offences including possessing an unauthorised firearm, using and/or supplying a stolen firearm or firearm part, acquiring a firearm without a licence/permit, possessing ammunition without a license, failing to surrender a firearm, receiving stolen property outside of NSW, two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, not keeping a firearm safely and acquiring ammunition for a firearm without a license.
Potter was refused bail to appear before Wagga Local Court on Thursday, where he was granted conditional bail.
Those conditions include to live in the Moama local government area and not drink alcohol or consume drugs unless prescribed by a doctor.
He will reappear before Moama Local Court on July 11.
